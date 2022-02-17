Is BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.64% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BGCP share is $6.51, that puts it down -38.51 from that peak though still a striking 16.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) registered a 3.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $4.70 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by 8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.00%. The short interest in BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 6.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BGC Partners Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shares have gone down -13.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.23% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $474.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $529.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $479.4 million and $567.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then drop by -6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.00%. While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BGC Partners Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.43%.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

BGC Partners Inc. insiders own 8.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.41%, with the float percentage being 72.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.0 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $161.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $127.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.49 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $44.22 million.