ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 1.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $10.53, that puts it down -87.7 from that peak though still a striking 15.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average trade volume was 4.42 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.86.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $5.61 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.50%, and it has moved by -5.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.72, which implies an increase of 52.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -256.51% off the target high and -15.86% off the low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunoGen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone up 8.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.00% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,262.50% this quarter and then drop -35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.65 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.55 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $85.8 million and $15.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -70.10% and then drop by -39.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.50%. While earnings are projected to return 64.10% in 2022.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.68%, with the float percentage being 84.02%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.42 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $104.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $87.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.33 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $30.24 million.