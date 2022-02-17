If All Goes Well, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Could Shrink By -98.63% Or More

During the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares were 2.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.30% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the BBBY share is $44.51, that puts it down -176.29 from that peak though still a striking 23.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average trade volume was 6.77 million shares over the past three months.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. BBBY has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) registered a -3.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.30% in intraday trading to $16.11 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.29%, and it has moved by 14.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.39, which implies a decrease of -11.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BBBY is trading at a discount of -98.63% off the target high and 50.34% off the low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares have gone down -38.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.13% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.27 billion by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 68.00% in 2022.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.87%, with the float percentage being 115.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 369 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.67 million shares (or 17.31% of all shares), a total value of $288.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.87 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $239.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 10.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.04 million, or about 7.31% of the stock, which is worth about $98.87 million.