How Will The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Look After It Drops -19.92% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $350.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the HD share is $420.61, that puts it down -19.92 from that peak though still a striking 29.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $246.59. The company’s market capitalization is $370.59B, and the average trade volume was 4.22 million shares over the past three months.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.17.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) trade information

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $350.75 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.92%, and it has moved by -4.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $421.06, which implies an increase of 16.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $310.00 and $470.00 respectively. As a result, HD is trading at a discount of -34.0% off the target high and 11.62% off the low.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Home Depot Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) shares have gone up 8.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.60% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then drop -5.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.81 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.39 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 16.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

HD Dividends

The Home Depot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Home Depot Inc. is 6.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s Major holders

The Home Depot Inc. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.98%, with the float percentage being 72.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,636 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 93.26 million shares (or 8.93% of all shares), a total value of $30.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 29.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.79 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.33 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $7.33 billion.