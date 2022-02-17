How Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 1.47% YTD?

During the recent session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the DBX share is $33.00, that puts it down -37.1 from that peak though still a striking 10.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.63. The company’s market capitalization is $9.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.67 million shares over the past three months.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DBX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $24.07 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.74%, and it has moved by 2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.17%. The short interest in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is 18.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.86, which implies an increase of 32.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, DBX is trading at a discount of -66.18% off the target high and -3.86% off the low.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dropbox Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares have gone down -19.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.22% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.10% this quarter and then jump 2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $558.16 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $562.09 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $504.1 million and $505.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.70% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -383.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.80% per annum.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Dropbox Inc. insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.56%, with the float percentage being 85.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 672 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.99 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $905.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $520.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 8.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $268.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.46 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $247.23 million.