How Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -3.45% YTD?

During the last session, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the DBI share is $20.48, that puts it down -49.27 from that peak though still a striking 16.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $13.72 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.62%, and it has moved by 2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.98%. The short interest in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 7.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Designer Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares have gone down -1.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 143.08% against 22.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 126.40% this quarter and then jump 91.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $841.2 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $749.83 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.00%. While earnings are projected to return -634.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.68% per annum.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Designer Brands Inc. insiders own 12.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.74%, with the float percentage being 103.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.92 million shares (or 15.11% of all shares), a total value of $138.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $24.54 million.