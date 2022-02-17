Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO): Can A Stock That’s Up 8.97% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.18% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the GORO share is $3.11, that puts it down -75.71 from that peak though still a striking 15.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $116.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) registered a 4.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.18% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.92%, and it has moved by 7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.63%. The short interest in Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is 1.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Resource Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares have gone up 3.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 222.22% against 0.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.20%. While earnings are projected to return -204.80% in 2022.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Resource Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.86%.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corporation insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.21%, with the float percentage being 34.72%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.28 million shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $6.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 3.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $3.34 million.