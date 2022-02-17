Given A -17.97% Drop From High, Can VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the VICI share is $33.35, that puts it down -17.97 from that peak though still a striking 7.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.23. The company’s market capitalization is $18.18B, and the average trade volume was 6.09 million shares over the past three months.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VICI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $28.27 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by 2.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.12%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.01, which implies an increase of 19.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, VICI is trading at a discount of -37.96% off the target high and -9.66% off the low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VICI Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares have gone down -3.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.76% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $378.99 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.19 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $373.02 million and $363.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 22.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.20% per annum.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VICI Properties Inc. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

VICI Properties Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 122.11%, with the float percentage being 122.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 750 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 86.83 million shares (or 13.81% of all shares), a total value of $2.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.25 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 9.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 36.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.9 million, or about 4.60% of the stock, which is worth about $848.36 million.