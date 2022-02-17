Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Is Up 26.06% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 8.91% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the FRO share is $9.86, that puts it down -19.52 from that peak though still a striking 26.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.67.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $8.25 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.80%, and it has moved by 6.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.80%. The short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 5.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.37, which implies an increase of 11.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.62 respectively. As a result, FRO is trading at a discount of -89.33% off the target high and 15.15% off the low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontline Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares have gone up 2.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.21% against 0.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $869.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.91 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60%. While earnings are projected to return 167.40% in 2022.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders own 45.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.02%, with the float percentage being 47.44%. Folketrygdfondet is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 5.28% of all shares), a total value of $97.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $11.41 million.