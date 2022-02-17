For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares were 2.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.01% or $2.62. The 52-week high for the AEM share is $74.50, that puts it down -35.65 from that peak though still a striking 17.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.42. The company’s market capitalization is $22.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) registered a 5.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.01% in intraday trading to $54.92 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.72%, and it has moved by 3.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.39%. The short interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is 5.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares have gone down -7.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.02% against 0.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.14 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.40%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2022.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.72%, with the float percentage being 72.79%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 754 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.01 million shares (or 5.31% of all shares), a total value of $674.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.26 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 4.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $583.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $564.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $193.67 million.