Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Has Been Falling -10.26% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the ES share is $92.66, that puts it down -14.51 from that peak though still a striking 5.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.64. The company’s market capitalization is $28.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) trade information

Eversource Energy (ES) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $80.92 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.54%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.09%. The short interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

Eversource Energy (ES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eversource Energy has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eversource Energy (ES) shares have gone down -9.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.48% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.40% this quarter and then jump 10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.71 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.23 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then drop by -4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 26.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

ES Dividends

Eversource Energy is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Eversource Energy is 2.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.80%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s Major holders

Eversource Energy insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.38%, with the float percentage being 81.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,080 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.53 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eversource Energy (ES) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $794.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.76 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $634.11 million.