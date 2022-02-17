Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.03% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the EGO share is $12.63, that puts it down -16.3 from that peak though still a striking 31.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) registered a 5.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $10.86 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.42%, and it has moved by 11.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.69%. The short interest in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is 5.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.05, which implies an increase of 16.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $15.97 respectively. As a result, EGO is trading at a discount of -47.05% off the target high and 12.52% off the low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eldorado Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares have gone up 24.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.00% against 0.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $233.71 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $224.62 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Eldorado Gold Corporation insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.93%, with the float percentage being 65.20%. Helikon Investments Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.31 million shares (or 12.21% of all shares), a total value of $172.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.65 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 9.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $136.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.09 million, or about 3.88% of the stock, which is worth about $54.83 million.