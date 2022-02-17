Does Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares were 4.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.98% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the MRVI share is $63.55, that puts it down -97.67 from that peak though still a striking 27.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.16. The company’s market capitalization is $8.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) registered a 3.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.98% in intraday trading to $32.15 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.91%, and it has moved by 14.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.67%. The short interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is 3.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares have gone down -43.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.18% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 192.30% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 174.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.09 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $209.43 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $98.35 million and $138.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111.60% and then jump by 51.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -35.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.80% per annum.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.19%, with the float percentage being 101.42%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.68 million shares (or 16.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.89 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $877.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 3.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $151.49 million.