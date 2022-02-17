Does LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.45% or -$6.92. The 52-week high for the LKQ share is $60.43, that puts it down -24.14 from that peak though still a striking 25.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.33. The company’s market capitalization is $16.56B, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LKQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) trade information

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) registered a -12.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.45% in intraday trading to $48.68 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by 0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.40, which implies an increase of 28.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, LKQ is trading at a discount of -52.01% off the target high and -33.53% off the low.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LKQ Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) shares have gone up 9.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.76% against 18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.09 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.31 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.95 billion and $3.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.80%. While earnings are projected to return 20.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.50% per annum.

LKQ Dividends

LKQ Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LKQ Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s Major holders

LKQ Corporation insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.57%, with the float percentage being 98.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 884 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.05 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.55 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $356.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.68 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $285.66 million.