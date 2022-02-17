Does 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) Still Look Attractive After A 5.61% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s traded shares were 1.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GOED share is $16.82, that puts it down -644.25 from that peak though still a striking 21.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $246.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $2.26 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.61%, and it has moved by 4.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.50%. The short interest in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is 8.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 73.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, GOED is trading at a discount of -430.97% off the target high and -121.24% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -252.80% in 2022.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

1847 Goedeker Inc. insiders own 4.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.43%, with the float percentage being 49.68%. Kanen Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.63 million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $17.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.24 million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 4.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $4.4 million.