Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) After A 0.84% Jump In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $102.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.29% or $5.13. The 52-week high for the HAS share is $105.73, that puts it down -3.48 from that peak though still a striking 15.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.97. The company’s market capitalization is $13.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.93K shares over the past three months.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) trade information

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) registered a 5.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.29% in intraday trading to $102.17 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.84%, and it has moved by -3.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.14%. The short interest in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.38, which implies an increase of 9.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $93.00 and $121.00 respectively. As a result, HAS is trading at a discount of -18.43% off the target high and 8.98% off the low.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hasbro Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hasbro Inc. (HAS) shares have gone up 1.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.87% against -4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.30% this quarter and then drop -15.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.19 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.72 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.30% and then jump by 2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.60%. While earnings are projected to return -60.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.70% per annum.

HAS Dividends

Hasbro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hasbro Inc. is 2.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.71%.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s Major holders

Hasbro Inc. insiders own 8.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.34%, with the float percentage being 91.70%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 875 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 11.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 6.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $577.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $330.84 million.