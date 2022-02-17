Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) After A 7.41% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares were 1.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.04% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the FLGC share is $21.45, that puts it down -956.65 from that peak though still a striking 35.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $147.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FLGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) registered a 14.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.04% in intraday trading to $2.03 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.41%, and it has moved by 28.48% in 30 days. The short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.25, which implies an increase of 78.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, FLGC is trading at a discount of -466.5% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -401.80% in 2022.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders own 9.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.94%, with the float percentage being 2.14%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $5.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49518.0 shares, is of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20412.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $88179.0.