Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Rose 21.74% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.52% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the DK share is $27.38, that puts it down -51.35 from that peak though still a striking 25.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) registered a -3.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.52% in intraday trading to $18.09 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by -1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.71%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Delek US Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares have gone up 21.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.35% against 27.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.70% this quarter and then jump 78.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.73 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.46 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.88 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.00% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.07%. While earnings are projected to return -312.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.40% per annum.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Delek US Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 96.51%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.46 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $134.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.06 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $126.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $38.15 million.