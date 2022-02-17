Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Is Up 18.22% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -7.88% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the DCPH share is $50.35, that puts it down -459.44 from that peak though still a striking 18.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.36. The company’s market capitalization is $527.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. DCPH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $9.00 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by 8.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.18%. The short interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 4.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.22, which implies an increase of 19.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, DCPH is trading at a discount of -88.89% off the target high and 44.44% off the low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares have gone down -66.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.02% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.50% this quarter and then jump 19.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 126.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.29 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.21 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.49 million and $25.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.50% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.12%, with the float percentage being 114.41%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.03 million shares (or 6.89% of all shares), a total value of $136.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $133.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $39.22 million.