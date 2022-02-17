Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Is Worth Evaluating At $40.84

During the last session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the DQ share is $129.21, that puts it down -216.38 from that peak though still a striking 15.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.58.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $40.84 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by -0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.93%. The short interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 4.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.87, which implies an increase of 51.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.25 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, DQ is trading at a discount of -291.77% off the target high and 38.17% off the low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Daqo New Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares have gone down -14.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 591.86% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 377.10% this quarter and then jump 240.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 184.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $698.65 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $529.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $247.72 million and $256.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 182.00% and then jump by 106.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.40%. While earnings are projected to return 324.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 74.87% per annum.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders own 4.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.69%, with the float percentage being 59.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 373 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.03 million shares (or 5.49% of all shares), a total value of $229.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $157.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $91.48 million.