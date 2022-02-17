China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) Has Dropped -95.36% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares were 2.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SXTC share is $5.12, that puts it down -2594.74 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.49%, and it has moved by -14.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.36%. The short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.50%. While earnings are projected to return 88.50% in 2022.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 20.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.25%, with the float percentage being 1.57%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 83890.0 shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $86406.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37523.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $38648.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 26642.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25325.0 market value.