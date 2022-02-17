Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Is Up 56.56% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -9.29% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CHS share is $7.29, that puts it down -49.39 from that peak though still a striking 56.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $613.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CHS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $4.88 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.04%, and it has moved by 3.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.74%. The short interest in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 9.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chico’s FAS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares have gone down -16.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.90% against 22.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 105.90% this quarter and then jump 162.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $508.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.77%. While earnings are projected to return 111.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS Inc. insiders own 3.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.29%, with the float percentage being 83.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.86 million shares (or 15.39% of all shares), a total value of $84.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.13 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $21.35 million.