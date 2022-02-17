Can eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -13.31% YTD?

During the recent session, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the EBAY share is $81.19, that puts it down -43.14 from that peak though still a striking 9.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.51. The company’s market capitalization is $36.35B, and the average trade volume was 7.06 million shares over the past three months.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. EBAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

eBay Inc. (EBAY) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $56.72 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.88%, and it has moved by -6.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.20%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.49, which implies an increase of 26.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, EBAY is trading at a discount of -60.44% off the target high and -14.6% off the low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eBay Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares have gone down -20.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.42% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.30% this quarter and then jump 2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.63 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.87 billion and $3.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.10% and then drop by -13.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.30%. While earnings are projected to return 99.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.49% per annum.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for eBay Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

eBay Inc. insiders own 3.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.34%, with the float percentage being 96.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,546 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 48.9 million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $3.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.65 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $951.19 million.