Boom Or Bust? Where Will Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ENDP share is $10.89, that puts it down -236.11 from that peak though still a striking 40.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $792.60M, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

Endo International plc (ENDP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ENDP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

Endo International plc (ENDP) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.11% in intraday trading to $3.24 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.99%, and it has moved by -2.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies an increase of 47.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ENDP is trading at a discount of -239.51% off the target high and 7.41% off the low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endo International plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endo International plc (ENDP) shares have gone down -12.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.35% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then drop -34.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $727.83 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $685.47 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $760.22 million and $717.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% and then drop by -4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 131.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.40% per annum.

ENDP Dividends

Endo International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders

Endo International plc insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.18%, with the float percentage being 77.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.43 million shares (or 15.59% of all shares), a total value of $118.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $81.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endo International plc (ENDP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 15.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.28 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $20.36 million.