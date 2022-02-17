Boom Or Bust? Where Will Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s traded shares were 2.65 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.76% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the CND share is $13.48, that puts it down -33.47 from that peak though still a striking 4.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.63. The company’s market capitalization is $368.34M, and the average trade volume was 643.57K shares over the past three months.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) trade information

Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) registered a -3.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.76% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.14%, and it has moved by 4.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.16%.

CND Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s Major holders

Concord Acquisition Corp insiders own 1.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.82%, with the float percentage being 74.15%. MFN Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.8 million shares (or 9.88% of all shares), a total value of $28.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 million.