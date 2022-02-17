Boom Or Bust: Where Does Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $3.34, that puts it down -51.82 from that peak though still a striking 49.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $300.99M, and the average trade volume was 611.44K shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.95%, and it has moved by -4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.06%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $89.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 64.00% in 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders own 8.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.71%, with the float percentage being 38.99%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Credit Agricole S.A.’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41389.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $69401.0.