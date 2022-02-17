Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s traded shares were 2.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BLND share is $21.04, that puts it down -111.46 from that peak though still a striking 35.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BLND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $9.95 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.47%, and it has moved by 41.54% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.59, which implies an increase of 40.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, BLND is trading at a discount of -181.41% off the target high and -0.5% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.05 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 8.40% in 2022.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Blend Labs Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.54%, with the float percentage being 65.41%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.48 million shares (or 8.51% of all shares), a total value of $249.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.22 million shares, is of Formation8 GP, LLC’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $218.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $14.89 million.