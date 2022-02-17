Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Declined -0.85% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$1.96. The 52-week high for the BAX share is $89.70, that puts it down -7.85 from that peak though still a striking 12.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.12. The company’s market capitalization is $43.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $83.17 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.83%, and it has moved by -0.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.99%. The short interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is 5.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.20, which implies an increase of 16.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, BAX is trading at a discount of -32.26% off the target high and -9.41% off the low.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baxter International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares have gone up 13.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.83% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.70% this quarter and then jump 28.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.35 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.77 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.18 billion and $2.9 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.30% and then jump by 30.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.17% per annum.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baxter International Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.05%.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Baxter International Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.07%, with the float percentage being 87.21%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,440 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 50.57 million shares (or 10.10% of all shares), a total value of $4.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund owns about 14.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.13 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 billion.