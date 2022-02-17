Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Drops -22.62% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares were 2.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.55% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the AM share is $11.71, that puts it down -22.62 from that peak though still a striking 20.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. AM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) registered a -4.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.55% in intraday trading to $9.55 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.38%, and it has moved by -4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.69%. The short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 9.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $216.67 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $232.63 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $203.86 million and $224.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.30% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 68.00% in 2022.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders own 32.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.94%, with the float percentage being 81.86%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 32.36 million shares (or 6.78% of all shares), a total value of $337.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $324.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 21.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.87 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $92.4 million.