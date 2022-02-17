Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) Has Been Rising 8.02% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.41% or $3.25. The 52-week high for the ANGH share is $23.10, that puts it down -61.54 from that peak though still a striking 43.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.07. The company’s market capitalization is $285.26M, and the average trade volume was 165.89K shares over the past three months.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANGH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) registered a 29.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.41% in intraday trading to $14.30 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by 26.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 15.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ANGH is trading at a discount of -18.88% off the target high and -18.88% off the low.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

Anghami Inc. insiders own 51.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.73%, with the float percentage being 93.95%.