American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Rose 32.76% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 6.12%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the AIG share is $63.54, that puts it down -3.77 from that peak though still a striking 32.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.17. The company’s market capitalization is $51.32B, and the average trade volume was 5.10 million shares over the past three months.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

American International Group Inc. (AIG) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $61.23 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.32%, and it has moved by -0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.73, which implies an increase of 6.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, AIG is trading at a discount of -22.49% off the target high and 5.28% off the low.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American International Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American International Group Inc. (AIG) shares have gone up 12.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.30% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.50% this quarter and then jump 24.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.77 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.47 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.54 billion and $10.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.90%. While earnings are projected to return -286.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.69% per annum.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American International Group Inc. is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

American International Group Inc. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.47%, with the float percentage being 93.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 81.61 million shares (or 9.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American International Group Inc. (AIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 24.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.33 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.99 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 billion.