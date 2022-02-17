Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Shares Have Been Up About 5.23% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $203.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.27% or -$42.49. The 52-week high for the ALB share is $291.48, that puts it down -43.23 from that peak though still a striking 34.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.82. The company’s market capitalization is $29.42B, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ALB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) registered a -17.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.27% in intraday trading to $203.51 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.05%, and it has moved by 8.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $268.18, which implies an increase of 24.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $153.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, ALB is trading at a discount of -59.7% off the target high and 24.82% off the low.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albemarle Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares have gone up 12.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.46% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.20% this quarter and then jump 7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $893.41 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $897.72 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $879.15 million and $829.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return -29.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.83% per annum.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Albemarle Corporation is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Albemarle Corporation insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.32%, with the float percentage being 83.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,147 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.55 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.98 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $723.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $627.09 million.