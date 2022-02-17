After A -2.53% Drop In The Last Week, Does fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares were 7.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.83% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the FUBO share is $47.28, that puts it down -338.18 from that peak though still a striking 19.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.39 million shares over the past three months.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FUBO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) registered a -3.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.83% in intraday trading to $10.79 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.53%, and it has moved by -12.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.45%. The short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 21.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.75, which implies an increase of 61.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, FUBO is trading at a discount of -363.39% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that fuboTV Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares have gone down -58.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.55% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.70% this quarter and then jump 5.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 184.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $211.56 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.43 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105.08 million and $119.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 101.30% and then jump by 96.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -717.40% in 2022.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc. insiders own 15.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.98%, with the float percentage being 48.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.38 million shares (or 24.02% of all shares), a total value of $272.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 19.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $217.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 6.44% of the stock, which is worth about $90.96 million.