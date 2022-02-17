A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)

During the recent session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares were 2.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $226.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$1.85. The 52-week high for the V share is $252.67, that puts it down -11.32 from that peak though still a striking 16.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $190.10. The company’s market capitalization is $481.72B, and the average trade volume was 10.87 million shares over the past three months.

Visa Inc. (V) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. V has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 8 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Visa Inc. (V) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $226.97 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by 6.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $271.39, which implies an increase of 16.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $204.80 and $312.00 respectively. As a result, V is trading at a discount of -37.46% off the target high and 9.77% off the low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Visa Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Visa Inc. (V) shares have gone down -1.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.47% against 14.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.60%. While earnings are projected to return 15.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.37% per annum.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Visa Inc. is 1.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders