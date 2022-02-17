A Stock You Ought To Watch Is RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU)

During the last session, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s traded shares were 2.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.04% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the REDU share is $6.15, that puts it down -908.2 from that peak though still a striking 31.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $33.61M, and the average trade volume was 790.09K shares over the past three months.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. REDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) registered a 20.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.04% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.21%, and it has moved by 14.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.90, which implies an increase of 78.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $2.90 respectively. As a result, REDU is trading at a discount of -375.41% off the target high and -375.41% off the low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.02 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.83 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50%. While earnings are projected to return -192.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.57% per annum.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

RISE Education Cayman Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.95%, with the float percentage being 11.95%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.39 million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 1.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9767.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7962.0 market value.