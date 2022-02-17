A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR)

During the last session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 6.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $22.47, that puts it down -525.91 from that peak though still a striking 13.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.45 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $3.59 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.14%, and it has moved by -31.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.11%. The short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 13.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -28.40% in 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 18.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.90%, with the float percentage being 44.16%. SherpaCapital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 14.57% of all shares), a total value of $255.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.69 million shares, is of Canaan Partners X LLC’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $179.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $10.26 million.