A Quick Glance At ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Stock: It Is up 32.66% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -12.43 Percent

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 7.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.36% or -$2.56. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $79.17, that puts it down -40.82 from that peak though still a striking 32.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.86. The company’s market capitalization is $22.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a -4.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.36% in intraday trading to $56.22 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.73%, and it has moved by 14.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.63%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.18, which implies an increase of 28.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, ZI is trading at a discount of -77.87% off the target high and -15.62% off the low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -6.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.54% against -9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.69 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $139.7 million and $145.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.70% and then jump by 47.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 42.10% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 5.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.43%, with the float percentage being 77.97%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 60.76 million shares (or 33.42% of all shares), a total value of $3.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.85 million shares, is of TA Associates, L.P.’s that is approximately 30.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $503.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.16 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $315.8 million.