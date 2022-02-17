A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), As It Continued To Rise 26.39% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the VOD share is $20.36, that puts it down -8.76 from that peak though still a striking 22.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.53. The company’s market capitalization is $51.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.89 million shares over the past three months.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VOD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $18.72 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.26%, and it has moved by 13.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.33%. The short interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is 5.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.89, which implies an increase of 18.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.28 and $31.29 respectively. As a result, VOD is trading at a discount of -67.15% off the target high and 13.03% off the low.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shares have gone up 11.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.60% against 4.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 112.10% in 2022.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 1.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.60%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.86%, with the float percentage being 9.86%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 624 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.58 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $441.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.35 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $360.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 10.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.52 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $112.48 million.