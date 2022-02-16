Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.86 million shares of the Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.78, and it changed around $2.39 or 2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.18B. ZEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $159.80, offering almost -34.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $87.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.0% since then. We note from Zendesk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Zendesk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ZEN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zendesk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.62 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.89% year-to-date, but still up 19.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 18.29% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZEN is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $193.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Zendesk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.60 percent over the past six months and at a 38.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $369.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Zendesk Inc. to make $383.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $283.5 million and $294.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.90%. Zendesk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.60% per year for the next five years.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Zendesk Inc. shares, and 99.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.58%. Zendesk Inc. stock is held by 688 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.38% of the shares, which is about 11.34 million shares worth $1.32 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.21% or 9.92 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $395.37 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $340.09 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.