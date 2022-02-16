Home  »  Business   »  Why Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) Stock Should Not Be ...

Why Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.54, and it changed around $0.7 or 5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38B. CXM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.50, offering almost -111.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.29% since then. We note from Sprinklr Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 906.23K.

Sprinklr Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CXM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sprinklr Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Instantly CXM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.71 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.98% year-to-date, but still up 12.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is -5.50% up in the 30-day period.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Sprinklr Inc. to make $134.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of Sprinklr Inc. shares, and 59.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.90%. Sprinklr Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 45.99% of the shares, which is about 45.2 million shares worth $791.01 million.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with 25.98% or 25.53 million shares worth $446.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $19.8 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $16.5 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.

