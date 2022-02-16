Why IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.29, and it changed around $0.7 or 1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.29B. IAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.55, offering almost -77.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.57% since then. We note from IAA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

IAA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IAA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IAA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) trade information

Instantly IAA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.35 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.31% year-to-date, but still down -19.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is -23.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAA is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $61.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IAA Inc. (IAA) estimates and forecasts

IAA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.29 percent over the past six months and at a 2.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $503.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect IAA Inc. to make $497.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $383.5 million and $393.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

IAA Dividends

IAA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of IAA Inc. shares, and 102.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.14%. IAA Inc. stock is held by 467 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 12.81 million shares worth $699.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.12% or 12.3 million shares worth $670.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $248.25 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $208.91 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.