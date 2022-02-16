Why I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.82, and it changed around $2.93 or 11.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.40, offering almost -206.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.39% since then. We note from I-Mab’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.25K.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.11 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.30% year-to-date, but still up 27.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -20.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.85 percent over the past six months and at a -187.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.40%.

I-Mab earnings are expected to increase by 126.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of I-Mab shares, and 53.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.74%. I-Mab stock is held by 233 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $520.68 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.26% or 4.88 million shares worth $354.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $42.94 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $40.09 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.