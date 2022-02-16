Why Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.65, and it changed around $0.2 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. CLNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.20, offering almost -158.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.32% since then. We note from Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLNE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.97 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.48% year-to-date, but still up 4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 9.38% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLNE is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -306.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.32 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to make $88.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.96 million and $77.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.30%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -149.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.71% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, and 43.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.83%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is held by 276 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.18% of the shares, which is about 13.78 million shares worth $112.3 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.99% or 13.36 million shares worth $108.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.16 million shares worth $93.69 million, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held roughly 6.7 million shares worth around $53.16 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.