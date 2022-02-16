WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.92 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.31B. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -108.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.64% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.39 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.51% year-to-date, but still up 3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -22.38% up in the 30-day period.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 66.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.23%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 8.72 million shares worth $87.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.04% or 7.24 million shares worth $72.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $29.94 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $29.63 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.