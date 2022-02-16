Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.07 million shares of the Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around $0.63 or 32.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.74M. VLCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.96, offering almost -596.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.91% since then. We note from Volcon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 271.59K.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8900. The company’s shares are currently down -76.11% year-to-date, but still up 18.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -71.37% up in the 30-day period.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.70% of Volcon Inc. shares, and 0.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.79%. Volcon Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 90555.0 shares worth $0.98 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.06% or 13700.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.