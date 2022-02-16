Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE: VCRA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.18, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.76B. VCRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.43, offering almost -0.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.67% since then. We note from Vocera Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Vocera Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended VCRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vocera Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) trade information

Instantly VCRA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.20 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.10% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCRA is forecast to be at a low of $79.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) estimates and forecasts

Vocera Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.67 percent over the past six months and at a 4.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc. to make $64.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.67 million and $53.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.60%. Vocera Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 47.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.00% per year for the next five years.

VCRA Dividends

Vocera Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares, and 113.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.52%. Vocera Communications Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Brown Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.75% of the shares, which is about 4.46 million shares worth $288.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.76% or 3.41 million shares worth $221.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $104.91 million, making up 6.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Conestoga Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $91.73 million, which represents about 5.74% of the total shares outstanding.