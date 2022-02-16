Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Share Price Might Move Down By -54.29%

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.78, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $309.20M. VKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.62, offering almost -128.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.08% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VKTX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.24 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.83% year-to-date, but still up 5.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is -10.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VKTX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -693.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -164.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.38 percent over the past six months and at a -21.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -30.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.04% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.26%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.22% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $50.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.55% or 5.12 million shares worth $32.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $14.32 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $14.51 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.