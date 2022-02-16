Victoria’s Secret & Co.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of VSCO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.95, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.42B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.00, offering almost -26.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.63% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VSCO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current quarter.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.20 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is 6.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSCO is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, and 89.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.65%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock is held by 462 institutions, with Lone Pine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 8.61 million shares worth $475.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.66% or 8.55 million shares worth $472.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $133.92 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $143.02 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.