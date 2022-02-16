The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.92, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.68B. WU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.61, offering almost -33.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.23% since then. We note from The Western Union Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.86 million.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.38 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.61% year-to-date, but still up 9.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 9.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

The Western Union Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.03 percent over the past six months and at a -10.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect The Western Union Company to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.27 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The Western Union Company earnings are expected to increase by -27.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.11% per year for the next five years.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 4.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.83 per year.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of The Western Union Company shares, and 104.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.94%. The Western Union Company stock is held by 845 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.88% of the shares, which is about 51.8 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.96% or 48.08 million shares worth $972.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 15.99 million shares worth $291.35 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.44 million shares worth around $231.28 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.