Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.90, and it changed around -$5.42 or -12.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.96B. TX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.86, offering almost -50.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.8% since then. We note from Ternium S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.22K.

Ternium S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ternium S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.01 for the current quarter.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) trade information

Instantly TX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.08 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is -6.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TX is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ternium S.A. (TX) estimates and forecasts

Ternium S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.87 percent over the past six months and at a -41.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 137.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ternium S.A. to make $4.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.58 billion and $3.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 149.00%. Ternium S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 38.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

TX Dividends

Ternium S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.90. It is important to note, however, that the 6.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ternium S.A. shares, and 18.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.65%. Ternium S.A. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.87% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $158.63 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 0.98% or 1.96 million shares worth $82.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Emerging Markets and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $33.62 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $11.42 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.